ISSF World Cup: Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil miss medals

Indian shooters and continued their great form, reaching yet another (ISSF) final, but eventually finished just outside the medal this time around here on Tuesday.

On day one of the competition, the two Air Rifle exponents eased into the Women's 10m finals with solid scores, making it their fifth ISSF final in less than two years, including finals last year.

World record holder Apurvi topped the qualification charts with a solid 630.9 after 60 shots while Anjum qualified fourth out of 107 shooters, with a score of 629.4.

of won gold with a score of 251.1 in the finals, while Eunji Kwon of Korea settled for silver with a score of 250.2. Korea's Keum Jihyeon won bronze in the event, piping Apurvi by 0.1 points after the 20th shot of the 24-shot final.

In another event, Chain Singh shot 1169 while shot 1168 in the Men's 50 Rifle 3 Positions event. They safely made it through their elimination round finishing 16th and 18th respectively. in the second elimination did even better, finishing fifth with a score of 1171.

Another commendable Indian performance on the day came in the non-competitive MQS section where Mehuli Ghosh shot 632.2 in the Women's 10m Air Rifle events to register the best Indian score of the day.

Day two on Wednesday has two finals lined up -- the Women's 10m Air Pistol and the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Indian shooters will aim to grab the quotas in both the events.

