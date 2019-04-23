Robbie Fowler 'can't see' Manchester United defeating Manchester City

-
Former England footballer Robbie Fowler on Tuesday said that he cannot see Manchester United defeating Manchester City in the upcoming Premier League clash based on their current form.
"I think the way they're (Manchester United) playing at the minute, you can't see it happening, but stranger things have happened," goal.com quoted Fowler as saying.
The former Liverpool player also said that his allegiances are with Liverpool and he hopes that Manchester United are able to pull off a big favour for Liverpool.
"I think obviously everyone knows my allegiances are massively with Liverpool and I think if we're being totally honest it's going to be tough for them because you feel as though Manchester City can beat anyone on their day," Fowler said.
"So, to use a little bit of mind management if you like, I think Manchester United need to pull off a big favour for Liverpool," he added.
United are chasing a Champions League qualification place and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is currently three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of their match against Manchester City.
Liverpool have their upcoming matches against Huddersfield, Newcastle, and Wolves in the Premier League whereas Manchester City will face Burnley, Leicester, and Brighton after taking on United.
Apart from Premier League, Liverpool takes on Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final whereas Manchester City will compete in an FA Cup final against Watford.
Liverpool holds the pole position in the Premier League standings with 88 points whereas Manchester City is on the second position with 86 points.
