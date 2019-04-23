Additional ICC World Cup tickets to go up for sale

-
ALSO READ
ICC assures Members of robust security measures at Men's cricket World Cup 2019
Tickets for 2019 World Cup to go on sale from March 21
ICC unveils uniform for 4,000-strong volunteer workforce of World Cup
Tickets for Cricket World Cup warm-up fixtures to go on sale
Over 10,000 fans join Eoin Morgan for World Cup Trophy Tour
-
Additional tickets for all venues of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 will be made available for sale on April 25.
The demand for the tournament tickets has been unprecedented with over 3 million applications for approximately 8,00,000 tickets, from 148 countries across six continents, ICC said on Tuesday.
Restricted view tickets will also be available for purchase at 20 per cent discount for adults and further discounts for those under 16 across each stage of the tournament.
The official resale platform has also reopened for a second time. To date, over 14,000 tickets have been put on the site and 13,500 were sold during its first phase of operation, helping to avoid secondary ticket sites over-inflating ticket prices for genuine fans.
Ticket buyers have been asked to purchase tickets only from official ticket sellers for the World Cup. Tournament organisers are continuously monitoring illegal ticket-resale activity and are actively cancelling tickets offered for sale on unofficial third-party websites by individuals and companies.
Hospitality tickets remain on sale for matches through host venues and associated authorised vendors. Fans can check the World Cup ticket portal for listed vendors and are reminded to only buy from official sources, the ICC said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU