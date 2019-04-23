Additional ICC World Cup tickets to go up for sale

Additional tickets for all venues of the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 will be made available for sale on April 25.

The demand for the tournament tickets has been unprecedented with over 3 million applications for approximately 8,00,000 tickets, from 148 countries across six continents, ICC said on Tuesday.

Restricted view tickets will also be available for purchase at 20 per cent discount for adults and further discounts for those under 16 across each stage of the tournament.

The official resale platform has also reopened for a second time. To date, over 14,000 tickets have been put on the site and 13,500 were sold during its first phase of operation, helping to avoid secondary ticket sites over-inflating ticket prices for genuine fans.

Ticket buyers have been asked to purchase tickets only from official ticket sellers for Tournament organisers are continuously monitoring illegal ticket-resale activity and are actively cancelling tickets offered for sale on unofficial third-party websites by individuals and companies.

Hospitality tickets remain on sale for matches through host venues and associated authorised vendors. Fans can check for listed vendors and are reminded to only buy from official sources, the ICC said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)