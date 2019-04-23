JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

HC issues notice to Delhi govt, DG Prisons over plea seeking appointment of law officers in jails
Business Standard

Kane Williamson returns home, ruled out of match against CSK

ANI  |  Cricket 

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson returned home (New Zealand) due to a personal tragedy, and apparently will not be playing their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

He is likely to return to the Hyderabad squad ahead of the team's next match against Rajasthan Royals on April 21, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Indian player Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take over the captaincy for the match against CSK in his absence. Kumar had led the team earlier also when Williamson was unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

Mohammad Nabi or Shakib Al Hasan might replace Williamson for the match against CSK. Their addition will strengthen the spin bowling department of the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday to reach the fourth position in the IPL League standings. It will take on Chennai Super Kings at Chennai, today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 15:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU