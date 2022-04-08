IT dept attaches 41 properties linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai police record Fadnavis' statement for 2 hours in phone tapping case
I-T recovers Rs 2 Cr from Shiv Sena leader's residence in Mumbai
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
Manipur polls: NPF to contest in 10 seats; Shiv Sena names 6 candidates
Aaditya Thackeray to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 UP polls
-
The Income Tax department has attached as many as 41 properties including a flat worth Rs 5 crore allegedly belonging to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Standing Committee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Yashwant Jadhav in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said sources in the Income Tax Department on Friday.
The attached properties include 31 flats in Bilkhadi Chamber Building in Byculla, a flat worth Rs 5 crore in Bandra and Hotel Crown Imperial in Byculla.
The officials suspect of the acquisition of all the assets during Jadhav being the Chairman of the Standing Committee of BMC.
The attached properties are registered in the name of Yashwant Jadhav, his family members and close associates, said the department sources.
A hotel is named after Shiv Sena MLA and Jadhav's wife Yamini Jadhav's mother Sunanda Mohite.
The department had summoned close associates of the Shiv Sena leader, Vilas Mohite and Vineet Jadhav to record their statement, however, none of them appeared.
While Vilas Mohite used to oversee the work of Yashwant Jadhav's BMC, Vineet Jadhav was a director of one Bimal Aggarwal's company, Newshawk Multimedia Pvt Ltd, said the sources.
Notably, Bimal Aggarwal is the same person whose name appeared in Parambir Singh's extortion case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU