Ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh 'mastermind' in money laundering case: ED

-
ALSO READ
Money laundering case: HC sends Anil Deshmukh to ED custody till Nov 12
ED probe based on claims of people accused of murder: Anil Deshmukh to HC
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeks bail in money laundering case
Corruption allegations: Anil Deshmukh appears before inquiry commission
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in the Bombay High Court stating that he was the "mastermind" behind the money laundering case and that he had misused his official position to amass wealth.
The probe agency also alleged if Deshmukh is granted bail, he can tamper with the evidence.
The ED filed its affidavit in the Bombay High Court in response to the bail plea of Deshmukh.ED opposed Anil Deshmukh's bail and told the court, "Anil Deshmukh is the mastermind in the money laundering case and misused his position a lot. If granted bail, he can go out and tamper with the evidence."
The ED further said that Deshmukh has not cooperated with the probe and is hiding many important things as he did not reveal many things during the interrogation.
"Anil Deshmukh has been engaged in money laundering and has put all the money in his trust," the agency added.
Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested by the ED on November 2 in the money laundering case is currently in judicial custody, moved to the Bombay High Court after the Special PMLA court denied him bail on March 14.
The probe agency said that the investigation of the case is still going on and some people are yet to be examined. There are many such questions that have not been answered by Anil Deshmukh.
Anil Deshmukh, suspended police officers Sachin Waze, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde who are in Central Bureau of Investigation's custody till April 11 in connection with an alleged corruption and extortion case.
The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November, last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.
ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested the dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in March 2021 in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU