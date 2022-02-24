Aaditya Thackeray to pitch Shiv Sena's ideology ahead of phase 5 UP polls

-
ALSO READ
Rane disrespected PM's directives on 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra': Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut lashes out at BJP, asks whether UP is in Pakistan
Shiv Sena to contest UP elections, will field candidates for all 403 seats
Shiv Sena was the first party to fight polls on Hindutva plank: Sanjay Raut
I know lot of things, will bring out cases in steps: Rane warns Shiv Sena
-
Ahead of the fifth phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaditya Thackrey will convey his party's ideology to the people later on Thursday here in Siddharthnagar district.
Serving Minister of Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra government, the 32-year-old leader will start his campaigning for Shiv Sena by seeking support for party candidate Raju Srivastava, who is contesting from 306-Dumariyaganj Assembly constituency in Siddharthnagar district.
Aaditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will address a public rally here around 11 am in Dumariyaganj, a town, and tehsil of Siddharthnagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh located on the bank of the river Rapti, 30 km south of the Nepal border.
Aaditya Thackrey will later move to the 265-Koraon Assembly constituency in Prayagraj district to address another rally in the evening.
President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackrey will be accompanied by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who had announced earlier this month that Shiv Sena will contest on 50-100 seats in the state and that it will not be a part of any alliance in Uttar Pradesh.
Raut had also said that "we have ideological differences with Samajwadi Party but we want a change in the state (Uttar Pradesh) now".
"We have been working in UP for a long time but did not contest the elections because we did not want to harm BJP earlier," Raut said earlier.
Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats, is having seven-phase elections of which four rounds have already concluded. The four-round of voting was held on February 10, 14, 20, and 23. The fifth phase of polling will take place on February 27, and the remaining two phases on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU