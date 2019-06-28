It is big challenge to take party to booth level again, says C'garh Cong chief Markam

It is a big challenge to take the party to booth level again in the state, said Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee's (CPCC) newly appointed chief Mohan Markam on Friday.

"It is a challenge for me as the CPCC president to take the organisation to the booth level again. I will meet these challenges," said Markam while talking to ANI.

"The by-election is due in Bastar. In the coming time, there will be Gram Panchayat and municipality elections," he said.

"This is the first time that an MLA from Bastar region has got the opportunity to lead the CPCC. From being a booth president in 2003 to AICC member, I have worked for the organisation," he said.

"For the last five years under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel, we have taken the organisation to the village level. I have always been with the organisation in all its agitations. The responsibility I have got is the result of that work," he added.

Markam, a two-time MLA from Kondagaon, said that he would work as per the directions of the senior party leaders.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved Markam's name to replace Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the party's head in Chhattisgarh.

"Congress president has appointed Mohan Markam as the new president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Bhupesh Baghel," said AICC in a media release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal.

The decision came after drubbing in general elections in which the Congress party could only win two seats when there was his government in the state. BJP won nine Lok Sabha seats out of 11 constituencies.

Under the leadership of Baghel, Congress dislodged three-time chief minister Raman Singh led BJP government in the Assembly polls held in December by winning 68 out of 90 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)