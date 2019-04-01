It is good if Malini Gaur is chosen over me: Sumitra Mahajan

Speaker on Monday said that it is good if the party has decided to field Malini Gaur instead of her from in the ensuing polls.

Speaking to the media here, she said, "There is no high command in BJP. The committee keeps their point before the central election committee and then candidates are chosen. A very important criterion for choosing a candidate wins ability. I was also new when I came into politics, so it is good if she is being given a chance."

Her remarks come after reports suggested that Malini Gaur will contest from constituency.

The speaker has held the Lok Sabha seat uninterrupted since 1989.

There are 29 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Madhya Pradesh, polling for which will be held in four phases - on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

