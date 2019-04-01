'Visakhapatnam Port handled 65.30mn tonnes in FY 2018-19'

Port of saw an incremental volume of 1.76 million tonnes as it handled a volume of 65.30 million tonnes during FY 2018-19, an official statement said on Monday.

In the preceding financial year, the port saw 63.54 million tonnes handled, thus registering an upward trajectory for the third consecutive year.

Cargo volume registered a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5 per cent in the last three years, the statement added.

According to the statement, the major cargoes that contributed to the increase in volume are steam coal by 3.11 million tonnes and container cargo by 1.12 million tonnes among others that the port handles, such as and petroleum products, iron ore and pellets, thermal coal, and fertilisers. The port is ranked second on the in terms of traffic handled.

The port also achieved the best performance in container handling with a growth of 4.07 million tonnes handled during FY 2018-19. Iron ore pellets handled this financial year amount to 6.79 million tonnes, being the highest ever volume handled at the port.

The port has improved its efficiency by registering reasonable improvement in parameters like turnaround time, Output per ship Berth Day and pre-berthing detention. It recorded the highest operating income of Rs 1,158 crore in FY 2018-19 and the operating surplus during the year was Rs 546 crore.

The VPT railways have moved a volume of 27.53 million tonnes of cargo during FY 2018-19, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)