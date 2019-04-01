Rs 70 lakh recovered from bike-borne individuals in Delhi

Around Rs 70 lakh worth cash was recovered from different bike and scooter-borne individuals in Keshavpuram area, police said on Monday.

"It is being investigated where this cash was bound to be delivered. A team from the Income Tax department too has been roped in to help with the investigation," the police said.

Meanwhile, four individuals are being questioned, who were carrying Rs. 64 lakhs cash based on information passed on to the Income Tax department by SHO

Investigation in the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited.

