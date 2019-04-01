EC issues notice to Sanjay Raut for "EVM tampering" reference in 'Saamana'

MP has been served notice by the on Monday for his editorial in mouthpiece in which he made reference to tampering of EVMs in Begusarai.

has been asked to give a clarification by April 3 to the notice issued by ShivajiJondhale.

"A person charged with sedition is contesting Lok Sabha Election from Begusarai. He appealed for crowdfunding and got 5 lakhs rupees in 10 minutes, who are these people who are financing anti- A person helping a terrorist is also a terrorist. BJP has fielded Giriraj Singh from there, it's BJP's responsibility to defeat Kanhaiya Kumar, even if an EVM scam is done in Begusarai," read the editorial.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19.

will go to polls in the first four phases, while polling in is scheduled to be conducted in all the seven phases.

Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

