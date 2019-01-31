'Manikarnika...' team knows how much of the film I've shot: Krish

The battle between and on who has directed more of the film "Manikarnika: The of Jhansi" continues.

While the actress/aspiring is holidaying in Germany, her sister has taken off on accusing him of trying to take mileage from the film after it's a hit.

"I could also say the same thing about Rangoli," shot back

"Isn't she trying to make mileage of the film? I don't need this kind of publicity. Nor do I need an endorsement of my abilities from either Kangana or her sister. 'Manikarnika...' is my ninth film. I've made lavish costume dramas in the past. I will make them again.

"But I am curious to know who will work with Kangana after the kind of reputation she has acquired for undermining the and taking over a project."

Krish said he is done with claims on how much of the film he has shot.

"Kangana's sister decided Kangana has shot 70 per cent of 'Manikarnika...'. Just how she came to that percentage I don't know. She simply picked '70' and took off from there. The entire team knows how much of the film I've shot. If she continues making these claims I'll have to send her copies of my earlier I am not a novice to filmmaking."

The "N.T.R: Kathanayakudu" director compared his experience of working with Kangana and

"Both are very talented Bollywood actresses. But while one brings positivity and sunshine on the sets, the other brings gloom and anxiety on the sets whenever she appears."

