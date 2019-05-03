'It was a decision taken by Cricket South Africa': Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals' head coach, Ricky Ponting, has said that the ruling out of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) was taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA).
"It was a decision that was taken out of our hands. It was a decision that Cricket South Africa made after Rabada made a complaint of the sore lower back. He said that he got a little worse after our last match here in Delhi. So all the precautions were taken by CSA to make sure Rabada is fit and ready for the upcoming World Cup," Ponting told reporters on Friday.
"It's a massive loss for us, but we think it's a loss we can cover as we have Trent Boult in our ranks. He's a world-class bowler and he'll help us in our bowling department," he added.
It is expected that New Zealand pacer Trent Boult would very likely start in the playing XI for Delhi Capitals in the remaining matches, the bowler was seen at his best in the opening two overs in the last match against Chennai Super Kings, but MS Dhoni took the bowler to the cleaners in the final over of the match, hitting him for 21 runs.
"He has only played one game in the last five weeks so it's a little bit hard. You expect guys that haven't played this format for a while, to be a little rusty. But saying that his first two overs in the match against Chennai were top class, so his new ball skills are really good and his death bowling was a bit off," Ponting said.
Rabada was the key player for Delhi Capitals as he has taken 25 wickets in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The bowler holds the purple cap in this edition as well.
Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs in this edition of the IPL and they are currently placed at the third position in the league standings with 16 points.
The team next takes on Rajasthan Royals on May 4 at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
