Capitals' head coach, Ricky Ponting, has said that the ruling out of South African pacer Rabada from the ongoing League (IPL) was taken by (CSA).

"It was a decision that was taken out of our hands. It was a decision that made after Rabada made a complaint of the sore lower back. He said that he got a little worse after our last match here in So all the precautions were taken by CSA to make sure Rabada is fit and ready for the upcoming World Cup," Ponting told reporters on Friday.

"It's a massive loss for us, but we think it's a loss we can cover as we have in our ranks. He's a world-class bowler and he'll help us in our department," he added.

It is expected that pacer would very likely start in the playing XI for Capitals in the remaining matches, the bowler was seen at his best in the opening two overs in the last match against Chennai Super Kings, but Dhoni took the bowler to the cleaners in the final over of the match, hitting him for 21 runs.

"He has only played one game in the last five weeks so it's a little bit hard. You expect guys that haven't played this format for a while, to be a little rusty. But saying that his first two overs in the match against Chennai were top class, so his new ball skills are really good and his death was a bit off," Ponting said.

Rabada was the key player for as he has taken 25 wickets in the ongoing edition of the League (IPL). The bowler holds the purple cap in this edition as well.

have qualified for the playoffs in this edition of the IPL and they are currently placed at the third position in the league standings with 16 points.

The team next takes on Rajasthan Royals on May 4 at in Delhi.

