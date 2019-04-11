Delhi Capitals seamer Harshal Patel ruled out of IPL 2019 due to injury

seamer was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL owing to a fracture in his right hand, coach said here Thursday.

"He has suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI (on April 1). It took us a few days to actually get to the bottom of that fracture. He's had some X-Rays. He's been ruled out for three-four weeks which basically ruled him out of the tournament. We need to find a replacement," said at the pre-match conference.

Patel has featured in two out of the six games for the Delhi-based outfit this season, picking up 2/40 in the tied game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which Delhi won in the super over. He had conceded 0/37 in the 14-run dramatic loss against the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

further said left-handed top order batsman also has a niggle in his right arm and thus has to clear a fitness test.

"We need him to pass a full fitness test today. So that's the reason we've got as many guys here on trial."



The Shreyas Iyer-led side has had a mixed season so far. In six matches that have played, they have won three matches and have lost three matches. They will take on KKR on Friday.