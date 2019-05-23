It was my failure to give direction that led to Cong' defeat in Goa : State Cong President Girish Chodankar

Taking responsibility of the defeat in Goa, state said that "it is his failure to give direction" that led to the defeat.

"I congratulate all winners and thank people of and accept the mandate given by them. We won 1 Lok Sabha seat i.e. South and 1 by-poll seat. I have lost my election in North and we have lost key assembly by-elections. It was my failure to give direction to party workers that led to our defeat," said Chodankar.

While North candidate and sitting is leading over Girish Chodankar, BJP's South Goa candidate and sitting conceded defeat against Congress candidate

Goa voted in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections on April 23. There are two seats, North Goa and South Goa, with major parties being BJP, Congress and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)