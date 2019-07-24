ITBP personnel practice Yoga on Amarnath Yatra route in Baltal

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed on Amarnath Yatra route practised Yoga here on Wednesday.

About 50 companies of the ITBP have been deployed on Amarnath Yatra route this year.

"Yoga is part of the routine for ITBP jawans. Whenever possible, the jawans do yoga at high altitude areas regularly to keep themselves physically and mentally robust. Lack of oxygen is a major challenge in the Himalayas to counter which the jawans always practice yoga/pranayam," the ITBP said in a statement.

A total of 2,85,381 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 22 days of the ongoing Yatra.

The 46-day-long Yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place through two routes - the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

