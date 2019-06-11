J-K: 2 terrorists neutralised by security forces during encounter in Shopian

-
Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an exchange of fire that broke out in Awneera area of Shopian district on Tuesday morning.
Troops of CRPF 178 Battalion, SOG Jainapora, one Rashtriya Rifles carried out the cordoned off and search operation (CASO) during which the encounter occurred at 3:25 am.
The Indian Army said, "During the search operation, the troops recovered bodies of two terrorists."
The operation has been concluded now.
