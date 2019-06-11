J-K: 2 terrorists neutralised by security forces during encounter in Shopian

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an exchange of fire that broke out in Awneera area of district on Tuesday morning.

Troops of CRPF 178 Battalion, SOG Jainapora, one Rashtriya Rifles carried out the cordoned off and (CASO) during which the encounter occurred at 3:25 am.

The said, "During the search operation, the troops recovered bodies of two terrorists."

The operation has been concluded now.

