J-K: BSF jawans secure borders amid heat wave conditions

International borders of and Kashmir are reeling under intense heatwave conditions with the mercury crossing 45-degree mark. The rise in temperature has added to the woes of the (BSF) personnel, who despite the blistering heat are executing their duties with complete alertness.

"We give our 100 per cent in every weather to protect our country. It is our duty to protect the country. To beat the heat, we have facilities such as chilled drinking water, glucose and a fan at the border posts. We also have which we can use at the time of crisis. We can survive on for at least 4 to 5 days," said a BSF Jawan, deployed at a border of and Kashmir.

It is worth noticing that several states of northern and central have been witnessing intense heat, with the mercury soaring over 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of

The MeT department has predicted that Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in the north and central next week.

