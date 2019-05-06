J-K: Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pak

A civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by in Degwar village of district in

The civilian received bullet injury on his head during ceasefire violation that took place on Sunday at around 8:30 pm.

Tehsildar Haveli Poonch, told ANI, "He was injured in ceasefire violation by around 8:30 pm today. He suffered a bullet injury in the head. The treatment is underway".

Yesterday, resorted to mortar shelling and firing of small arms in and districts.

Keeping in view the safety of students, all government and schools up to 10+2 level within 0-5 Km distance from LoC in Keri sector ( Zone Doongi) of will remain closed on May 6.

"As a precautionary measure and keeping in view safety of the students, all Govt & Pvt. schools up to 10+2 level within 0-5 Km distance from LoC in Keri sector ( Zone Doongi) of shall remain closed tomorrow, May 6," Commissioner, said.

