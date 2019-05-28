J-K govt starts electric buses from Jammu to Katra

JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation on Monday started electric buses from Jammu Railway Station to Katra.

Amit Sharma, Special Secretary to the Transport Department said, "For now we have launched 20 buses each for Jammu and Srinagar on an experimental basis."

The buses were flagged off by the Advisor to the Governor, K Skandan.

The buses have several security features like CCTV camera, GPS to monitor the movement of the buses, panic button on every seat and emergency door.

Vaishno Devi pilgrims are happy with the initiative taken by the government.

"It's a good initiative by the government. Now, people going to Vaishno Devi can have a smoother ride," one pilgrim said.

