Haryana: Police caught thrashing woman in viral video; 2 suspended, 3 dismissed

ordered the suspension of two Head Constables and terminated the services of three SPOs with immediate effect after taking cognizance of a viral video featuring personnel beating a woman.

An FIR has also been lodged against the accused in Faridabad, a official said on Monday.

A of said this incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the victim.

He said Police is "committed to respect as well as provide safety and security to women and would not hesitate to take the strictest possible action even against its own personnel in case they act in an unlawful manner."

Out of five, two persons have been arrested and efforts are being made to nab the other culprits.

of Police Faridabad, ordered the suspension of Head and Rohit and dismissal of three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh. A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them in Adarsh Nagar Police Station,

He said that efforts were being made to find the victim. After contact, her statement would be recorded for further investigation.

