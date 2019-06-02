J-K: Indian Army hosts Iftar

Setting an example of communal harmony, the on Saturday hosted here to celebrate the holy month of

Speaking to ANI, an attendee said: "On this pious occasion, district officers, local civil members and various other prominent people cutting across the religious lines gathered at the headquarters to relish the dinner. This sends a strong message across the country that the is not only there to impose law and order in the state, but also to spread goodwill among the people of different communities."

People also offered prayers before sitting down in long rows to savour the meal.

Another guest echoed the similar sentiment and said: "The function organised by the Army is a step towards uniting different communities. We, wholeheartedly, welcome such initiatives."

During this month, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break the day-long fast with in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)