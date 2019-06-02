JUST IN
Rajasthan: Girl sets herself ablaze, dies after sexual harassment

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Makrana area of Nagaur district on Saturday, a month after her father had filed a case of sexual harassment against a youth.

Makrana SHO Jitender Singh Charan said, "We received a complaint from a man that his daughter set herself on fire after sprinkling kerosene on herself."

An FIR has been lodged and post-mortem on the body carried out, he said.

The police officer said that the girl's father had filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act a month ago against a youth.

"The accused was arrested after that," he added.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 09:37 IST

