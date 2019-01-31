Pakistan concludes Indus Waters inspection

A delegation of officials from and Pakistani on Thursday, concluded an inspection of two hydel power projects on the basin as part of the bilateral Indus Water Treaty.

The delegations returned to on Thursday evening after undertaking a tour of the basin in The Pakistani delegation is scheduled to return to tomorrow.

Pakistan's Indus and Indian PK Saxena accompanied by their respective advisers visited the under-construction Indian hydropower projects - Pakal Dul (1000MW), Ratle (850 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48MW).

This tour is an obligation imposed on both the countries by the 1960 between and Pakistan, which mandates both the commissioners to undertake, once in every five years, a general tour of inspection of the to ascertain facts connected with various developments and works on the on both sides.

The treaty specifies that the waters of three eastern - Ravi, Beas and Sutlej- have been reserved for while that of western rivers- Indus, Chenab and Jhelum- are for

However, India claims it has unrestricted rights to develop hydroelectric power projects on the western rivers within the specified parameters of the design.

says that the design of two under-construction hydroelectric projects Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai violate the river water treaty, while Indian officials insist on their right to build these projects and hold that their design is fully in compliance with the guidelines of the treaty.

The Pakistani further extended an invitation to his counterpart to undertake a visit of on Pakistan side. The visit of the Indian Commissioner and his advisers shall be undertaken in Pakistan at a mutually convenient date to be decided between the two Commissioners.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)