Court grants ED 7-day custody of Deepak Talwar

The Enforcement Directorate was on Thursday, given custodial remand of corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar.
Delhi's Patiala House Court sent Talwar to seven-day ED remand.
Talwar was produced before special judge S S Mann.
ED had sought 14 days custody of Talwar, who was extradited by Dubai authorities early on Wednesday, along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, to India in the evening.
Talwar is wanted by the investigative agencies in a case of misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through the foreign funding route as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).
Earlier in the day, Saxena, co-accused in the Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper money laundering case was sent to four days Enforcement Directorate remand.
The ED, which is probing Saxena's role had sought an eight-day remand for him.
Saxena was brought here early this morning after being extradited from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.
Saxena was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.
The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI.
The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, the document claimed.
