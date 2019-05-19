J-K: Pak sends back Poonch man who crossed LoC five months ago

The has released a 33-year-old man from who had crossed over the (LoC) to PoK five months ago.

returned home on May 17 after he was handed over by authorities to the Indian side.

Speaking to ANI, Ilyas's father said: "Ilyas is mentally challenged. He used to regularly wander off to nearby places and used to be brought back by the police or the One day he left and didn't return. We filed a police report. Later we saw him in a video and got to know that he is in PoK."

He added, "I am thankful to the Army, District Collectorate and the of Police that my child has returned home safely.

