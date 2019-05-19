J-K: Terrorist killed in Sopore encounter identified

JUST IN
Water management to be Modi's priority if NDA is re-elected
The terrorist who was killed in an encounter in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday has been identified as a resident of Awantipora, police said.

"The terrorist killed in Hathlangoo area of Sopore has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Naikoo of Barsoo, Awantipora," police said in a statement.

According to police records, Naikoo had joined Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in February.

"He had joined proscribed terror outfit JeM after he went missing from his home in February 2019," police said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 00:34 IST

