J-K: Terrorist killed in Sopore encounter identified

The terrorist who was killed in an encounter in area of north Kashmir's district on Saturday has been identified as a resident of Awantipora, police said.

"The terrorist killed in Hathlangoo area of has been identified as of Barsoo, Awantipora," police said in a statement.

According to police records, Naikoo had joined Pakistan-based (JeM) in February.

"He had joined proscribed terror outfit JeM after he went missing from his home in February 2019," police said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)