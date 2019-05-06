J-K: Pakistan violates cease fire in Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Gahti sector of Poonch district here on Monday afternoon.
According to India Army, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the Line of Control (LoC).
The violation is effectively being retaliated by Indian Army.
Yesterday, a civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Degwar village of Poonch district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
