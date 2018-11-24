J-K panchayat polls: 75.2% voter turnout despite threats, boycott calls.

-
Poll bound Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 75.2 per cent on Saturday. The Kashmir division recorded 55 per cent while the turnout in Jammu division was 83.3 per cent in the third phase of panchayat polls.
Out of the 4.24 lakh people who were eligible to vote, over 3.2 lakh people exercised the right despite threats from terrorist groups and boycott calls given by the region's two major political parties, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party.
The polling in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions began at 8 am and concluded at 2 pm.
The first phase of panchayat polls held on November 17 recorded about 74.1 per cent polling across the state, with 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.5 per cent in Jammu division.
In the second phase, held on November 20, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the state. An overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling was witnessed in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division, stated Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra.
