J-K: Security personnel killed in IED blast, 2 terrorists eliminated in separate cases

One security personnel was killed and seven people injured in an (IED) blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in sector of on Wednesday.

Further details are awaited.

On Saturday, a was injured after the and exchanged fire in the district.

Meanwhile, security forces have eliminated two terrorists in a operation in Gopalpur area of Kulgam district of the state.

Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from their hideout.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)