JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Bimal Dayal to be CEO after merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel

Sanya Malhotra joins hands with Swami Mukundananda to promote Yoga
Business Standard

New session in schools from July 1, Intl Yoga Day will be celebrated: Rajasthan Education Min

ANI  |  General News 

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said that the new session in schools across the state will start from July 1. He added that all schools will celebrate the International Yoga Day on June 21.

"The schools will open from June 24, while the classes will start from July 1. The schools used to follow this calendar earlier also, however, the last government led by BJP had made changes in it. This demand was being made from parents, students and teachers associations. Besides this, the last government had also made changes in timings, dresses of students among other things," Dotasra said.

Asked whether International Yoga Day won't be celebrated in Rajasthan schools, Dotasra said, "Why it won't be done? If the government gives out an order then it is done... We have issued a statement that International Yoga Day will be celebrated in all schools and departments. But I don't feel that it is right to make changes in the calendar for just one day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements