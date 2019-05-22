New session in schools from July 1, Intl Yoga Day will be celebrated: Rajasthan Education Min

Minister said that the new session in schools across the state will start from July 1. He added that all schools will celebrate the International Day on June 21.

"The schools will open from June 24, while the classes will start from July 1. The schools used to follow this calendar earlier also, however, the last government led by BJP had made changes in it. This demand was being made from parents, students and teachers associations. Besides this, the last government had also made changes in timings, dresses of students among other things," Dotasra said.

Asked whether International Day won't be celebrated in schools, Dotasra said, "Why it won't be done? If the government gives out an order then it is done... We have issued a statement that International Day will be celebrated in all schools and departments. But I don't feel that it is right to make changes in the calendar for just one day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)