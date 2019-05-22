BJP will keep open mind: Jay Panda on BJD's possibility of joining NDA

BJP will keep an open mind if other parties want to join their coalition seeing the mood, which the exit polls show is Narendra Modi's favour, said party who recently left to join BJP.

"My has said that we are confident of getting more than 300 seats. We will form the government with NDA allies. If other parties seeing the mood want to also join in, I think, BJP will keep an open mind," BJP's told ANI on being asked if will support NDA.

"All exit polls are showing that BJP has dramatically grown in Odisha. BJP will form the government in Odisha and get a majority in Lok Sabha. In Odisha, people have seen the has been taking strong political decisions, which were not easy, whether on the economic or security front. has been for 19 years, but last five years witnessed a dramatic departure of his party's image and reputation due to rising crimes and corruption in the state," he added.

Replying to a question on who will be the if BJP gets a majority in Odisha, Panda said, "I joined BJP after soul searching. I am happy to carry out whatever responsibility the party gives me. Whether it is my friend Devendra Pradhan, KV Singh Deo or Pratap Sarangi, the good thing is BJP has a lot of talent, whosoever takes whichever responsibility, we are going to cooperate with each other."

He further cornered saying that he had attacked him personally in several interviews. "The has long considered that Kendrapara is its seat, I represented the seat as a BJD member. People have seen how I was eliminated and moved away from BJD. For whatsoever reason, it little unusual that Patnaik seemed to focus extra on Kendrapara and attacked me personally in many interviews. But then, I had to give a strong response to allegations levelled against me. He spent two days in Kendrapara but he neglected other seats where campaigning was underway," he remarked.

Speaking about the meeting of 21 opposition leaders with in the capital, Panda said: "It has become a tradition that losing parties claim that EVMs are being tampered with and there is some manipulation. Sometimes, they go to court and hold a press conference. It is very sad this kind of cynical approach is being followed."

"When BJP lost assembly elections, and other party leaders humbly accepted people's mandate. At that time, they had no issues with EVMs but suddenly they are criticising EC," he added.

On Tuesday, N Chandrababu Naidu along with 21 opposition parties leaders urged the EC to count votes through VVPATs instead of EVMs during counting for the Lok Sabha polls.

On accusing BJP of destabilising their governments in states of and Madhya Pradesh, the said his party does not need to destabilise any government.

"We do not need to destabilise anyone. You all know how they all stitched together -- not having a majority, having an alliance post-poll with parties whom they bitterly fought in elections. So these are not very stable governments, to begin with, these are inherently unable structure, they might drag for some time but it is not logical to expect that they will continue to be stable for a long term," he said.

Senior and Chief Minister have asserted that has a majority in Assembly and accused the opposition BJP of "unnecessarily" creating problems since it feared its scams will be exposed if government stays in power.

Elections for 542 Lok Sabha seats were held between April 11 and May 19 with counting of votes scheduled for May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)