J-K: Terrorists shot at two civilians in Pulwama, 1 dead

A girl was shot dead by terrorists here in village in early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nigeena, a resident of Narbal Kakapora.

A youth was also shot at by ultras, police said.

Soon, after the incident both were shifted to a hospital, however, the girl was declared brought dead, while the condition of the boy is said to be critical.

Further details awaited.

