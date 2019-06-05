World Environment Day: PM Modi urges people to plant more saplings

On the occasion of World Day, on Wednesday urged people to plant more saplings for a better tomorrow.

He also asked them to find ways to make planet Earth more clean and green.

"We are born and brought up in such an where nature is treated as God. We must think of ways of making the planet more clean and green. The rainy season is coming, therefore, I urge you all not to only plant a sapling but also make arrangements for its care so that it can grow in the coming years. We all must connect ourselves with the environment," he said in a video posted on

In the same post, wrote "Our Planet and is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet."

The central government had on Tuesday launched a #selfiewithsapling initiative to encourage tree plantation. had urged people to plant saplings on the World Environment Day and click selfies with it and post it on the with the hashtag #selfiewithsapling.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)