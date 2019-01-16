Jadavpur University professor Kanak Sarkar divested of duties for 'virgin brides' remark on Facebook

University who wrote a controversial post on 'virgin brides' has been divested of his duties with immediate effect on Wednesday.

Om Prakash Mishra, of the International Relations department, has forwarded the recommendation to the of the university.

As per reports, the had compared a woman's virginity to a sealed bottle or packet in a post.

"In view of the recommendation of the Student- Committee of the Department, Prof. is divested of his teaching duties with immediate effect. Substitute arrangements would be decided in the meeting of the scheduled on January 18, 2019," the recommendation stated.

"The committee deliberated for over three hours and they have recommended to me to divest him of his responsibilities as in the department. It was also recommended by the committee that be debarred from teaching responsibilities in the university. There was also a demand for enquiring against his conduct in the classroom and in the university. He has been debarred from entering into the campus and he would be facing the enquiry by the university authority," OP Mishra said.

On Tuesday, students of University staged a protest in the university campus, demanding the expulsion of Professor over his remarks.

"We want his expulsion as he is influencing young minds and we don't want a misogynistic environment here. He's a repeat offender," a protestor said.

The Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the objectionable statements. The NCW team, led by Rekha Sharma, will meet the to discuss the matter during its scheduled visit to this week.

The Commission has also written to DGP, West Bengal, directing him to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

