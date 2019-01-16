Jagdish Tytler's presence at Congress event triggers controversy

The presence of 1984 case accused at a programme where newly-appointed took charge on Wednesday triggered a controversy, with (SAD) condemning it.

Dikshit, an 80-year-old former Minister, was appointed as Congress' unit on January 10, just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

As she took over on Wednesday, Tytler was seen sitting in the front row at the programme.

Tytler, a senior and former Union Minister, was an accused in a case related to the which followed assassination of then on October 31, 1984.

Angry over Tytler's presence at Wednesday's event, Akali Dal and Union said the has no respect for sentiments of

"Rahul ji is continuing with the tradition of his family. It clearly shows that they have no respect for sentiments," Harsimrat told ANI.

On his part, Tytler questioned why his name was being taken in connection with the riots case.

"You also mention my name. Why? Is there an FIR? Is there a case? No? Then why do you take my name? Someone said that and you believed it," he told reporters.

He was responding when asked to comment on the conviction of his party colleague in the case by a

On Kumar's conviction, he said, "What can a man say when the court has given a verdict?"

On December 17, 2018, Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984.

