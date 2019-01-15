NCW seeks police action against Jadavpur University don

The (NCW) on Tuesday took suo cognisance of objectionable remarks made by a University and sought police action against him.

"I request you to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and subsequently, the Commission be apprised a feedback in the matter at an early date," Rekha Sharma, said in the letter addressed to the Bengal DGP.

Sharma will also meet the University's to discuss the matter during their scheduled visit to this week.

Kanak Sarkar, a of International Relations at University, drew flak for a series of posts where he compared a virgin girl to a sealed "bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits" and commented that to men "virgin wife is like angel".

His drew howls of protests from netizens and the academic community, while the university promised to take action.

--IANS

som/pgh/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)