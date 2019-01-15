JUST IN
NCW seeks police action against Jadavpur University don

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of objectionable remarks made by a Jadavpur University professor and sought police action against him.

"I request you to investigate the matter and take appropriate action as per the relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and subsequently, the Commission be apprised a feedback in the matter at an early date," Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson said in the letter addressed to the Bengal DGP.

Sharma will also meet the University's Vice Chancellor to discuss the matter during their scheduled visit to West Bengal this week.

Kanak Sarkar, a professor of International Relations at Jadavpur University, drew flak for a series of Facebook posts where he compared a virgin girl to a sealed "bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits" and commented that to men "virgin wife is like angel".

His social media posts drew howls of protests from netizens and the academic community, while the university promised to take action.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 20:22 IST

