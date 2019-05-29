Jagan offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala

Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord temple located at hills here on Wednesday.

Jagan's swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 30. After the ceremony, Reddy and will reportedly fly to to attend the swearing-in ceremony of

The was invited by priests and Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials. He was accompanied by party leaders Vijayasai Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and others.

Jagan's YSRCP had decimated Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in the recently-concluded elections. YSRCP achieved a landslide victory by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 22 parliamentary seats out of the 25 in

