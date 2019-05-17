James Gunn's superhero-horror film 'Brightburn' gets India release date

Hollywood filmmaker 'Brightburn' will release in on May 29.

Announcing the release date on Twitter, film critic and trade analyst, wrote, "A superhero - .. to release on 24 May 2019 in .."

Introducing a new twist to the superhero culture, this film focuses on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

The plot revolves around a child belonging from another world, who crashes-land on earth and instead of transforming into a hero with superpowers that can be used to save mankind from unknown threats, he turns into something far more sinister and dark.

The film will feature Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect), (After Earth), Jackson A. Dunn (Gone Are the Days), Matt Jones (Dreamworld), and (Set It Up).

Helmed by and scripted by Gunn's brother Brian and his cousin Mark Gunn, the film will feature Elizabeth Banks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)