Neil Patrick Harris, Ashley Judd to star in anti-gay activist Anita Bryant's biopic

Harris and have been roped in for "Anita," a biopic on Bryant, a TV pitchwoman who lead a campaign against local anti-discrimination ordinances in and in the process gave birth to a gay rights movement.

Chad Hodge, the man behind series 'Good Behavior', will write and direct the film which will be produced by and Darren Star, Variety reported.

Bryant was a for orange juice and the Citrus Commission, who lead a campaign in the late 1970s called 'Save Our Children', a movement that advocated against rules prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

In the film, Harris plays the role of Hodge, who spent significant time with Bryant in her home while researching the history.

Speaking about plot of the film, Hodge said, "As a gay man and a who likes to explore complex, messy characters, I've always thought about Bryant. How could this celebrity who espoused Christian goodness and orange juice through song suddenly use those platforms to go on a nationwide anti-gay crusade and overturn gay rights laws?"

is known for his performance in American sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother', and Ashley Judd's past credits include 'A Dog's Way Home' (2019), 'Trafficked' (2017) and 'Twisted' (2004).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)