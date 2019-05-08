Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist hideout busted in Ganderbal

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout at a village in Ganderbal district.
The Army and local police launched a joint search operation in Gangangeer village following inputs about the presence of terrorists.
Two wireless walkie-talkie sets and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, eight detonators and two grenade pins, were recovered from the site.
More details in this regard are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
