Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist hideout busted in Ganderbal

ANI  |  General News 

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout at a village in Ganderbal district.

The Army and local police launched a joint search operation in Gangangeer village following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Two wireless walkie-talkie sets and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, eight detonators and two grenade pins, were recovered from the site.

More details in this regard are awaited.

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 13:52 IST

