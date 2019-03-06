Japan renews commitment to work on women empowerment in India

on Tuesday congratulated everyone on the occasion of and renewed commitment with to work on the social issue of women empowerment.

In a press statement released by the Embassy of in New Delhi, of to said: "Empowering women has always been a dear subject to me. Japan is ready to continue contributing to the realisation of a 'society where women shine' in With our efforts, Japan is hoping to help increase choices for girls and women so that the social advancement of women will be attained."

"I wish you all to renew our commitment to working together on this special issue on this special day," the added.

"As a career diplomat, I always attach importance to concrete actions and outcomes. That is why I was driven to launch the (WAW!), just before assuming the post of of Japan to India. WAW! will mark its fifth anniversary this year and has established itself as a premier international forum on I am particularly pleased that this year, WAW! will be held back-to-back with Women 20 (W20)," the Ambassador said.

Hiramatsu assured that being a Chair, Japan will focus on women. "Our approach is diverse from the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to the provision of quality education. We will cherish diversity so that everyone can fully use her ability. That's the new future we are aiming for," he said.

In India, Japan is promoting through its direct involvement in various fields projects. Clean metro rail with dedicated coaches for women is the safest mode of for women. By improving irrigation facilities, we save precious time of women from physically-demanding water drawing work. Better water supply and are providing hygiene and comfort to women and their families. Mothers can rely on a functioning hospital if their kids get sick. At well-equipped schools and in vocational training classes, many girls, including those currently underprivileged, are dreaming of their bright future, the Ambassador further stated.

"I would like to add that Japanese companies in India are indispensable partners in the social advancement of women. To take a couple of examples, is hiring more than 3,500 women as Life Planning Officers in their 150 branch offices, offering customers face-to-face consultations and services. Danone India is famous for their " Ladies" who visit customers by riding a scooter every day and deliver their healthy products," Hiramatsu said.

