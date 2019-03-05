Rare tumour surgically removed from rabbit's chest

A rare protruding from the chest of a rabbit was surgically removed by veterinarians here recently. The was weighing 500 gram.

The had it difficult for the nine-year-old rabbit to walk, as the tumour was dangling from the chest. It could have been fatal in case the tumour found a

"It wasn't life-threatening right now, but the bleeding could have killed the rabbit. So the was necessary," Nihar Jayakar, who performed the surgery, told ANI on Tuesday.

A ninety-minute was conducted on the rabbit after the blood test showed that the liver and kidney functions were normal.

"We did the blood test before giving anaesthesia. Luckily, nothing was abnormal. So we went ahead with the surgery," said Jayakar.

The rabbit has since recovered and gained 200 gram in the past 10 days. Jayakar said the tumour, although rare, is 'well documented' and he plans to present this unusual medical case in an international conference.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)