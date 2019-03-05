Tral encounter: Two Hizb-ul terrorists neutralised, AK 47 recovered

Two Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's town on Tuesday morning, police said.

"The killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. They were involved in conspiring and executing several terrorist attacks and were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities. Several cases were registered against them as they were involved in terrorist activities," as per police records.

The two terrorists have been identified as and Irfan Ahmad, residents of Gulshanpora and Shariefabad Tral, respectively.

"Last night searches were carried out and when there was firing from terrorists' side it led to an encounter. Two terrorists were neutralised. Care was taken during the encounter and civilians were rescued. Arms and ammunition including two AK 47 were recovered from the site of encounter," of Police South Atul Kumar Goel told ANI.

All these materials have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror cases, police stated.

Police have urged locals not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

"People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any," police said.

