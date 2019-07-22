Jared Kushner to visit Israel in July end to negotiate peace deal

White House advisor and President Donald Trump's son in law, Jared Kushner is likely to visit Israel to further discuss his controversial peace plan later this month, reported Times of Israel on Sunday.

"The purpose of the visit is to follow up on the Bahrain workshop," an official said, referring to last month's 'Peace to Prosperity' summit in Manama.

The workshop in Manama was organised as part of the so-called "deal of the century" pushed by the Trump administration. Last month, at the Peace to Prosperity conference in Bahrain.

Kushner rolled out an economic plan that proposed a USD 50 billion investment for the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and countries in the region over the course of 10 years, and pledged to create up to a million new jobs.

The plane did not discuss the political aspects of the conflict, and instead will seek to encourage investment in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The proposal, however, was dismissed by the Palestinian Authority, which claimed that Kushner's plan is a pretext by the pro-Israel Trump administration to impose a political solution aiming to adopt a pro-Israeli stance in solving the conflict.

His trip to Middle-East comes amid escalating tensions in the regions after Iran seized British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

