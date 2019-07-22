Kuwait raises concern amid escalating tension in Gulf

-
Kuwait on Sunday expressed concern over rising tension in the Gulf region after Iran seized a UK oil tanker, reported Sputnik.
Iranian Navy on Friday seized a British-flagged tanker Steno Impero vessel and stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."
Along with seizing one vessel, Iranian authorities also stopped another Liberian-flagged ship in the Strait of the Hormuz for "violating international regulations."
The United Kingdom has called Iran's actions to seize its tanker as "dangerous" and "illegal."
The United States, France and Germany have condemned Iran's actions.
Meanwhile, in the US, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said there are no indications that the Iranians are prepared to fundamentally change the direction of their nation.
