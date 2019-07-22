Pak: 9 killed, 30 injured in coordinated terror attacks

At least nine people were killed and 30 others suffered injuries in coordinated terror attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

Among dead, six were police personnel and three were civilians, reported Express Tribune.

While two policemen were killed at the shooting spot after militants attacked their check post, rest died after a powerful bomb went off in a trauma centre of the hospital were injured from the shooting spot were taken.

District police chief Salim Riaz said the blast was a suicide bombing carried out by a woman, adding that, "The woman bomber, aged around 28 years, came on foot and blew herself up."

Prime Minister Imran Khan Imran Khan has condemned the terrorist attacks and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

"The prime minister prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity, PM office's media wing said in a press release.

