Jason Momoa shares an old picture from sets of 'GoT'

Though the 'Game of Throne' series has ended, the ' hit' left actors feeling nostalgic about their characters. Jason Momoa, who played the role of Khal Drogo, wrote a heartfelt message expressing his feeling of "homesickness".

According to Weekly, the star on Monday went through his library of photos to bring up the rare glimpse of life on the road from when he was shooting season 1 of 'GoT'.

The image, shared by the on Instagram, shows the 'Aquaman' laying down in the back of a van in Donegal, "It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in and drove around beautiful amazing searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it's perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family, Been a long road and I feel like I'm just getting started," he wrote.

After starring as in 'Aquaman', which quickly prompted plans for the sequel, the is now filming 'A new take on Dune' as well another fantasy series, Apple's 'See'. Homesickness is a valid feeling.

Sunday brought additional never-before-shared memories from 'Game of Thrones' in The Last Watch, a documentary chronicling the filming of the final season of HBO's fantasy epic.

Apart from the actor, who essayed the character of a warrior of Tarth on Monday posted an adorable picture from behind the scenes on In the picture, Gwendoline can be seen posing with her co-stars and Daniel Portman, who essayed the roles of and Podrick Payne, respectively, in the series.

"DAYS GONE BY," she wrote.

While Gwendoline and Nikolaj are smiling for the camera, Daniel poses with a worried face.

