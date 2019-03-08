Private plane carrying Jason Momoa makes emergency landing after fire scare

A private plane carrying "Aquaman" star had to make an after a fire scare.

The private jet which was on route to Phoenix, made the landing shortly after taking off from Palm Springs, California, according to

The 39-year-old also shared the on his story.

"We got ourselves a slight delay half an hour out in Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire," the said in a video.

"So yeah, good ole' fire department, gotta love 'em," he added as he showed fire trucks on the tarmac. He also posed for photographs with the firefighters.

It was later discovered to be a case of a false alarm, but by that time another plane arrived to take Momoa to his destination.

